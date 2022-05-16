Aug. 22, 1950 – May 14, 2022

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Glen Goldman 71, of Natchez who died Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Raj Behara officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Goldman was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Elaine, Arkansas the son of Muriel Alvis Goldman and Mary Louise Johnston Goldman.

Glen was a loving father and grandfather.

Mr. Goldman was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry and wife, Betty; brother-in-law, Mike Nethercutt and nephew Keith.

He is survived by his sons, Mathew and wife, Catherine, Bert and wife, Katie; grandchildren, Andrew, Kenda Marie, Patrick and Hattie; brothers, Jimmy and wife, Carolyn, Danny and wife, Pam; sister, Mary Fae Nethercutt; step mother, Doris Goldman; step brothers, Harry and wife, Celia, Bobby and wife, Dianne and Lamar and wife, Delores Spinks and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to Parkway Baptist Church or a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.