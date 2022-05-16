Marble-sized hail reported near Natchez-Adams Airport

NATCHEZ — Hail the size of large marbles has been reported falling in the area of the Natchez-Adams County Airport.

Residents are urged to take precautions to protect themselves, pets and property and to stay weather aware.

The National Weather Service in Jackson reports the area will experience a chance of thunderstorms until about 7 p.m. today.

Tuesday’s weather is expected to take a turn for the better. Sunny skies with a high near 91 are forecast.