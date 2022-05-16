Marble-sized hail reported near Natchez-Adams Airport

Published 5:03 pm Monday, May 16, 2022

By Jan Griffey

A reader at the Natchez-Adams Airport submitted this photo of hail that fell there within the past half hour. (Submitted Photo)

NATCHEZ — Hail the size of large marbles has been reported falling in the area of the Natchez-Adams County Airport.

Residents are urged to take precautions to protect themselves, pets and property and to stay weather aware.

The National Weather Service in Jackson reports the area will experience a chance of thunderstorms until about 7 p.m. today.

Tuesday’s weather is expected to take a turn for the better. Sunny skies with a high near 91 are forecast.

Email newsletter signup

 

More News

Homicide suspect apprehended in Ferriday

Wardo’s, a New Orleans-style po-boy and ice cream shop, should open on Broadway across from the Natchez bluff in late June

No concerns about violence during Juneteenth Devil’s Punch Bowl commemoration, law enforcement leaders here say

Mississippi man allegedly tries to meet minor in Vidalia, Louisiana for sex, instead gets arrested

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you feel about the NASD school board's decision to close eventually Frazier and Robert Lewis Magnet Schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections