Weather Forecast: May 18, 2022

Guess what day it is. It is Wednesday, or hump day, and you are halfway to the weekend.

The weather will be sunny and warm Wednesday with a high of 93 and a south by southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. The low Wednesday night is 69 and wind gusts can get up to 20 mph.

Natchez’s Mississippi River gauge was at 46.5 feet above gauge zero Tuesday morning. It is forecast to rise to 46.7 Wednesday and will continue to rise into the weekend.

Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m. and sunset is at 7:57 p.m.

Feeding times: Morning Minor is at 7:26 a.m., Morning Major is at 1:56 a.m. , Afternoon Minor is at 10:32 p.m. and Afternoon Major is at 2:29 p.m.

