Courthouse Records: May 18, 2022

Adams County

May 6-12

Civil suits:

DHS — Jaylin Neal.

DHS — Roderick Franklin.

LaTroya A. Washington v. Unknown Heirs of Eula Anderson et al.

Estate of Evelyn Marie Tracy.

Roy Green v. Melissa Ann Screws.

Estate of John Christian Maier Jr.

James Michael Cobb v. Chaise Nations.

Estate of Linda Jean Anderson.

Divorces:

Shavonne Lee and Terrance Lee. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Toby William Shows, 32, Vidalia, La. to Kristian Lauran Woodruff, 31, Vidalia, La.

Melton Hawkins III, 65, Natchez to Jacqueline W. Hunt (Woodfork), 65, Natchez.

Sa’darrius Montrell Pollard, 26, Natchez to Kenisha Lynette Coffie, 35, Fayette.

Deed transactions:

May 5-11

Bettina M. White to Richard Stewart and Melanie K. Tichenor, 10.00 Acre Tract Portion of an 83.70 Acre Tract Portion of Brick Quarters Plantation.

Sharon Bradford to Jonathan M. Taylor and Chelsea L. Havard Taylor, land commencing at the northwestern corner of lot 3 Whispering Pine Subdivision.

Elizabeth C. Mosby to Sim Colebank Mosby, lot 2 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Mirna Zenil a/k/a Mirna Zenil Nunez to PAWJ, LLC, a portion of lots 8, 9 and 10 of the Bradley Lots.

Roger W. Tolar to Richard F. Mestayer and Paula Norris Mestayer, land from the southeast corner of Mount Hope Plantation.

Johnny Ray Robinson to Herbert Stedman, lot 19 of Subdivision “B” Greenwood Plantation.

BJM Construction, L.L.C. to William L. McGivaren and Karlee W. McGivaren, lot 41 Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Hugh M. Burts Jr. and Mindy Mandel Burts to Hugh M. Burts Jr. and Mindy Mandel Burts, land commence at the Northeast corner of lot 33 Traceway Estates, Second Development.

Marcia’s Cottage, LLC to Wayne T. Ellis and Pamela T. Ellis, land beginning at the southwesterly corner formed by the intersection of Washington Street and Gastrell Street.

Michael E. Gray to MEG Properties 2, LLC, lots 88, 89, 90, 116, 117 and 118 Arlington Heights.

Michael E. Gray to MEG Properties 1, LLC, land beginning on the northerly side of Franklin Street.

Robert W. Mahony Jr. to Alan J. Howarth and Liese G. Howarth, land beginning at an iron pin set on the northeasterly line of Oak Street.

Mortgages:

May 5-11

Lewis M. Blackwood and Elizabeth A. Blackwood to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at a point on the west line of South Pearl Street.

D I of Natchez, Inc. to U.S. Small Business Administration, lot 11 Hunters Hall Subdivision.

Jonathan M. Taylor and Chelsea L. Havard Taylor to United Mississippi Bank, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at the northwestern corner of lot 3 Whispering Pine Subdivision.

Isaiah Washington to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 8 of Block C Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Russell Wood and Meghan Wood to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot B-A, a 1.02 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Kenneth E. Magee and Jodie Magee to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 9.81 Acre Portion of Tract 1 of the Subdivision of Kingston Plantation.

Sim Colebank Mosby to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 2 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Richard F. Mestayer and Paula Norris Mestayer to Gateway Mortgage, land from the southeast corner of Mount Hope Plantation.

William L. McGivaren and Karlee W. McGivaren to BJM Construction, L.L.C., lot 41 Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Hugh M. Burts Jr. and Mindy Mandel Burts to Synovus Bank, land commence at the Northeast corner of lot 33 Traceway Estates, Second Development.

Zachary D. Cangemi and Sarah Cangemi to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot Q-1, containing 5.12 acres of Tract “N”, Subdivision of Roseland-Forest Plantation.

Thomas Kelly Stevens and Jessie Kaitlyn Mayfield to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 14 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Kevin Paul Perrin and Angela Marie Senger Perrin to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 19-A Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Alan J. Howarth and Liese G. Howarth to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, land beginning at an iron pin set on the northeasterly line of Oak Street.

Joseph K. Foerste and Mirinda A. Foerste to United Mississippi Bank, a 72.07 Acre Portion of Clover Hill Plantation.

Jolee H. Laird (now Sikes) A/K/A Jolee Harper Adams and Daryl Adams to Trustmark National Bank, lot 20 Southfork Estates, being a 0.88 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 12

Civil cases:

Jacob Law Group v. Susan Demby.

Jacob Law Group v. Stephanie Thomas.

Natchez Hospital v. Cara Jones.

Natchez Hospital v. Bobby Davis.

Natchez Hospital v. Jennifer Nettles.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Antonio Robinson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Justin Jones.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Sondra Brown.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Otis Anderson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Mary Smith.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Percy Perry.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tina Grantham.

Coretta Logan v. Darrell Williams.

Fast Money, LLC v. Joyce Perry.

Fast Money, LLC v. Larry Barnes.

Fast Money, LLC v. Mary Franklin.

Jacob Law Group v. Raymond Thomas.

Jacob Law Group v. Janet Leonard.

Jacob Law Group v. John Fleming.

Jacob Law Group v. Lanecia White.

Jacob Law Group v. Charles Thompson.

Concordia Parish

May 6-12

Civil suits:

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Blake A. Sanders A/K/A Blake Arin Sanders.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Sharon I. Cather A/K/A Sharon H. Cather.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Ollie H. Hampton A/K/A Ollie Sanders Hampton.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Tangelia Johnson.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Lawerence Odis A/K/A Lawernce Odis.

Khadeezjah Arrington v. Lonnie J. Wilson.

State of Louisiana v. Lonnie J. Wilson.

In Re: Jackie Thomas.

Roselyn Chest v. Michael Pettit.

State of Louisiana v. Michael Pettit.

Alicia Davis v. Cornelius Johnson.

State of Louisiana v. Cornelius Johnson.

Succession of Guy Patrick Murray.

Succession of Ernest Eugene Young.

Succession of Sheri Mae Edgemon Young.

Succession of Donna Sue Cascio Maroon.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Michael S. Johnese.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Diana Johnson.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Sugar Watson A/K/A Sugar Ray Watson.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Joseph Harried.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Patricia E. Green.

Succession of Francis Leo Young Jr.

Divorces:

Miranda A. Ross v. Darrell Darnell Ross.

Marriage license applications:

Riley Nathaniel Freeman, 20, Vidalia to Aaliyah Marie Tanguay, 20, Vidalia.

Chandler Seth Johnese, 24, Vidalia to Elisa Kay Brown, 22, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Gayle Amox Cowan to PLC Properties, LLC, lot 54 Cross Addition.

Gary W. Caldwell and Joseph B. Caldwell to Khum Soc Kim and Phuong T. Tran, lot 19, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

JL Development, LLC to Tien Bui and Thuy Ngo, lot 139 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Linda Kay Vestal to Sybil Wroten and Tabitha Wroten, lot 72 Cross Addition.

Mortgages:

TMRE, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 26 Gillespie Heights, First Development.

TMK Texas Rentals, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 Arnaudlia Plantation.

Tien Bui and Thuy Ngo to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 139 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.