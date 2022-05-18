Crime Reports: May 18, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Craig Lanehart, 46, 5885 Lake Mary Road, Woodville, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Chasity Denise Galtney, 45, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Tikeya Kai’ondra Galtney, 25, 456 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set on either charge.

Anthony Hayden Patterson, 48, 209 Main Street, Fort Adams, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and profanity in a public place. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Samuel Rush Mobsy, 19, 208 South Union Street, Natchez, on charges of public drunk/vile profane language in public and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Saturday

Adraien O’Shea Brown, 33, 100 Edgin Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Keisha L. Johnson, 41, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $641.19.

Reports — Monday

Fight in progress on Dumas Drive.

Theft on Roth Hill Road.

Fire on Live Oak Drive.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Trespassing on Rickman Street.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Petit larceny on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Aggravated assault on Fourth Street.

Disturbance on Alice Lane.

Civil matter on Elm Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Juvenile problem on Marquette Avenue.

Loud noise/music on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Itasca Drive.

Harassment on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Shots fired on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Catalpa Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Accident on North Canal Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on South Wall Street.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Shots fired on Alice lane.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Trespassing on Marquette Avenue.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on South Broadway Street.

Unoccupied vehicle on Old Horseshoe Lane.

Fight in progress on Itasca Drive.

False alarm on Junkin Street.

Reports — Friday

Theft on East Oak Street.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Dog problem on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Theft on North Pearl Street.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on Monroe Street.

Juvenile problem on Edgin Street.

Traffic stop on North Wall Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

False alarm on Holly Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Johnnie Ray Lee, 9009 Laura Koppe Road, Houston, Texas, on charge of DUI. Released on $500.00 bond.

Destiny Juanyee Smith, 26, 114 Mount Carmel Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Released on no bond.

Arrests — Friday

Tia Neshae Groom 27, 320 Eastmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on no bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on East Sulinda Street.

False alarm on Cranfield Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Domestic disturbance on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Lotus Drive.

Simple assault on Duck Pond Road.

False alarm on Gardner Circle.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

False alarm on Saragossa Road.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

False alarm on Fox Chase Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Gardner Circle.

Malicious mischief on Terry Road.

Intelligence report on Sandpiper Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Harassment on Longmire Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Monday

Darius D. Smith, 23, 251 Washington Heights, Ferriday, on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I, possession of a firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet.

Andrea S. Smith, 59, 363 Leo Ivy Road, Vidalia, on two bench warrants for failure to appear, charges of disturbing the peace, obstruction of a public passage, aggravated assault, resisting, threatening a public official, resisting an officer.

Damion D. Henderson Jr, 22, 100 Lee Street, Ferriday, on a warrant for another agency.

Regional Duwayne Woods, 35, 211 McKnight Lane, Amite, on charges of forgery.

Sandra A. Book, 57 8765 Louisiana 129, Monterey, on charges of a warrant for another agency.

Reports — Sunday

Calvin Donald Gorham, 55, 105 Kennedy Drive, Ferriday, on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, modified exhaust and failure to register vehicle.

Micheala Sugg, 35, 108 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, on bench warrant for failure to appear, charges of possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana and two counts of resisting an officer.

Chase Jordan, 37, 115 Texas Street, Bolton, on charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile and open container.

Tramis Marsaw, 18, 317 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charges of aggravated flight, reckless operation, violation of electronic traffic controls on three counts.

Calvin T. Washington, 37, 2666 Louisiana 566, Clayton, on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Reports — Saturday

Lucky Morales III, 31, 105 Hayes Alley, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to pay and illegal possession of stolen things, bench warrant for failure to appear for non support hearing.

Anaja Raekwon Anthony Williams, 23, 8494 Old Spanish Trail, Pensacola, on a bench warrant for failure to pay for resisting an officer.

Jonathan Edwards Bates Jr, 39, 199 Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Jonny Griffin, 23, 122 Unknown Street, Clayton, on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Gauthier Melinda, 28, 207 Cross Street, Vidalia, on a P&P Sanction.

Jermaine Clark II, 27, 2800 Arbury Drive, McKinney, Texas, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute and following to close.

Arrests — Friday

Tiffany McClung, 43, 170 Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear on two counts.

Lorenze Jackson, 35, 210 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, P&P Hold three day sanction..

Bill Graham, 42, 102 Peach Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

George Scott, 66, 399 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Hit and Run on Airport Road

Reports — Sunday

Drug law violation on McCoy Lane

Disturbance on Holiday Inn

Suspicious person on Louisiana 131

Officer needs assistance on 6th Street

Medical call on Front Street

Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle

Miscellaneous call on Billups

Fire on Levee Road

Theft of bicycle on Ralph’s Road

Residence burglary on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Westlake Drive

Auto Accident on US84

Threats on Ron Road

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road

Juvenile Problem on Ron Road

Medical call on Moose Lodge Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Welfare check on Louisiana 566

Residence burglary on Ralphs Road

Threats on Doyle Road

Medical emergency on Doty Garden Circle

Disturbance on First Street

Theft on Dianne Street

Medical call on Ferguson Road

Fight on Louisiana Avenue

Fire on BJ Road

Hit and Run on US84

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Loomis Lane

Disturbance on Ralph’s Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralph’s Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Deadining Road

Suspicious person on Doty Road

Fire on Panola Drive

Miscellaneous call on Margaret Circle

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle

Medical call on Dianne Street

Juvenile Problem on US84

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana 131

Reports — Friday

Auto Accident on US84

Harassing call on Shady Acres Circle

Medical call on Louisiana 569

Drug law violation on Grove Drive

Unwanted person on Ron Road

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Ferriday Drive

Fire on Louisiana 568

Unwanted person on Ralph’s Road

Reckless driving on US84

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road

Suspicious person on Carter Street

Suspicious person on Carter Street

Arrest on a warrant on US84

Suspicious person on US84

Suspicious person on US84

Arrest on warrant on US84