Aug. 19, 1946 – May 16, 2022

NATCHEZ — Joy Marie Cupit-Morris met her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2022, at age 75 at her home in Natchez. She was surrounded by her husband, Jake Morris, and children Robert Morris, Charmin Brown, and Justin Morris, as well as beloved in-laws and grandchildren.

Services will be 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Herbert Cupit and Rev. Paul Southerland officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Joy was born August 19, 1946, to Marshall and Louise Cupit, in Lorman. She and her brother, Herbert Cupit, grew up surrounded by love from their parents, grandparents, and extended kin. Joy married Jake Morris on June 27, 1965, and dedicated herself as a wife and mother as well as spreading love and service to everyone around her. She welcomed everyone into her home with kind words and sweet tea. She always knew and would cook each person’s favorite food. She set a standard as a spouse, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, which everyone around her has strived to attain.

Joy was raised in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church and later attended services with her husband at Parkway Baptist and Highland Baptist churches throughout her adult life. She kept her faith even as Alzheimer’s took her memory, knowing that she would see her already departed family in heaven. She left this world at the beginning of a new day, to see those who had already preceded her, and she will be looking down on those who have yet to join her in seeing Jesus.

She leaves behind her husband, Jake Morris of Natchez, as well as children Robert and Jennifer Morris of West Monroe, LA, Charman and Russell Brown of Farmerville, LA, and Justin and Alesha Morris of West Monroe, LA, along with grandchildren Brooklyn and Matthew Howell of Austin, TX, Seth Morris of West Monroe, LA, Meghan and Luke Taylor of Ruston, LA, Holly Brown of Ruston, LA, Brie Brown of Farmerville, LA, Sadie Morris of West Monroe, LA, and Corbin Morris of West Monroe, LA. She also leaves behind her brother, Herbert Cupit and wife Jan of Lebanon, MO.; nieces and nephews, Lora Knight and husband Scott of Lebanon, MO, Mark Cupit and wife Miranda of Clever, Mo, Karen Starnes husband Kyle of Lebanon, MO; and a number of great-nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her.

Joy Morris was always a lady, with a spine of steel and a heart of sweetness. She was a special person and cannot be replaced. We will, however, see her again, and she will welcome us anew in heaven with her unique and continued love.

Pallbearers will be Lee Buie, Warren Stamps, Mark Cupit, Ron Fleming, Mike Johnson and James Walters.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.