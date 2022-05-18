Weather Forecast: May 19,2022

Have a terrific Thursday as we near the weekend once again. It may be the last day of guaranteed terrific weather as the weekend could have rain.

It will be a sunny day with a high of 93 and a low around 70. South wind will blow 5 to 15 mph and wind gusts could get up to 20 mph.

According to the Mississippi River Gauge in Natchez, the river was at 46.8 feet Wednesday morning and is continuing to rise. Thursday it should be at 47.1 feet above gauge zero and 47.4 feet on Friday. The river should stay at 47.7 feet this weekend but it is unknown when the river will crest.

Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m. and sunset is at 7:58 p.m.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor is at 8:32 a.m., Morning Major is at 3:01 a.m., Afternoon Minor is not available, Afternoon Major is at 3;34 p.m.