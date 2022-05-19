June 1, 1944 – May 15, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Mardre Turner Cameron, 77, who transitioned from her earthly home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Zion #1 Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Mary was born June 1, 1944, in Natchez, the daughter of Plaris King Turner and Willie Turner, Sr. She graduated from Sadie V. Thompson in 1962. Mary enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and reading.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth Knight Doss; brother, Earl Lee Turner; brother-in-law, Eddie Jackson; niece, Sarah Knight Yearby; two nephews, Gilbert Knight and Anthony “Back” Jackson.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: brothers, Robert King (Julie), Willie Turner, Jr. (Patricia), James Knight (Melinda) and Melvin Knight; two sisters, Edith T. Jackson and Edna McCoy (LeeJoy); god daughter, Kimberly Roshaye Burns and a host of nieces, nephews whom she loved and cherished.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com