School board adopts Concordia Parish redistricting plan; See the maps here

Editor’s Note: Links to maps of the new districts of Concordia Parish are included at the bottom of this story.

VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish School Board on Thursday unanimously approved the same redistricting plan previously adopted by the Concordia Parish Police Jury during a May 10 meeting.

The redistricting plan would move some voters from one district to another to account for population shifts as noted in the 2020 Census.

Email newsletter signup

Bill Blair of Strategic Demographics previously told Concordia officials that the changes to the districts were minor.

The districts needed small adjustments with the end goal of having less than a 5 percent deviation in the population of each district, he said.

According to Blair, District 3-B had the largest deviation at 19.5 percent, gaining 389 people.

District 1-B had a deviation of -14.24 percent losing 284 people followed by District 2 with a -8.07 percent deviation, losing 161 people.

District 5-B gained 152 people and had a deviation of 7.62 percent.

Click below to view maps of the new districts: