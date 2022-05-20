Weather Forecast: May 21, 2022

Published 6:44 pm Friday, May 20, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

People shop for plants during the Adams County Master Gardeners Plant Sale Saturday at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. (Nicole Hester | The Natchez Democrat)

It is the final Saturday before labor day weekend and the temperatures are staying steadily hot.

Expect a partly cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening after 2 p.m. The high is 93 with a head index as high as 98. A wind will blow out of the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night will have a low of 71

Natchez’s river gauge indicates the river is about to fall. According to the Mississippi river gauge, Natchez was at 47.3 Friday morning and will rise to 47.6 Saturday before dropping into the week down to 46.4 on Wednesday.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m. and sunset is at 8:00 p.m.

Feeding times Morning Minor is at 12:22 a.m., Morning Major is at 5:04 a.m. Afternoon Minor is at 10:51 a.m. and Afternoon Major is 5:32 p.m.

