Jenkins a great choice for Chamber’s top job

The Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce selection committee did a great job when it chose Lyn Fortenbery Jenkins to replace Debbie Hudson Germany as president and CEO of the Chamber.

While Germany leaves big shoes to fill, Jenkins is a great fit for the Chamber’s top job.

Jenkins, a native of Natchez, has been involved in the hospitality industry and in business management her entire career. In fact, Jenkins served on the Chamber’s board for a total of seven years and was its chairman in 2019.

She was the Chamber’s woman of the year in 2020, chosen for her leadership, creativity, good citizenship and dedication to Natchez.

Jenkins began work as assistant manager at Dunleith in 2005 and continues to work there today. During the time it was closed and ownership changed, Jenkins went to work for the Pilgrimage Garden Club, where she was responsible for overseeing daily operations of Stanton Hall and Longwood, the Carriage House Restaurant and Natchez Pilgrimage Tours.

She is also involved with the Natchez Downtown Development Association, the Chamber’s Tourism Council and has served as chairman of the Tourism Advisory Board for the Natchez Convention Commission.

On the state level, Jenkins ahs served on the Mississippi Development Authority-funded Southern Hospitality Academy as a board member and has been on the Mississippi Tourism Association board of directors, on which she served as president. In 2015, she received the MTA member of the year award, chosen by her peers.

In short, Jenkins has been promoting Natchez and its businesses all of her life.

We wish Jenkins the very best in her new role and feel certain she will accomplish what the current Chamber board seeks, which is to continue to serve Chamber member businesses in a way that enriches them and our city and county.