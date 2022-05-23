Aldermen to discuss several initiatives at Tuesday meeting at 6 p.m. at Council Chamber Building

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Council Chamber Building at 115 S. Pearl St., Natchez.

On the agenda to be discussed are:

Reroofing of Natchez City Hall.

The 2022 Natchez Drainage Initiative, which will be funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Discuss options for replacing a wrecked fire department command vehicle.

Approval and acceptance of bids for survey of baseball fields.

Each alderman, the city clerk Megan Edmonds and city attorney Bryan Callaway will also give reports on their activities on behalf of the city.

Email newsletter signup

Aldermen will also hear a status report on the city’s budget and will consider approving budget amendments.

Mayor Dan Gibson is expected to provide updates on:

successes at the Natchez-Adams County Airport.

Silver Street Project.

approval of bids for the design for the Natchez U.S. Colored Troops Monument.

approval of additional support for Juneteenth events.

discussions of the Watkins Street Cemetery.

approval of travel to Memphis for the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative Event with the American Queen and other river cities.

Natchez resident Alma Carpenter is on the agenda, having asked to speak to the mayor and aldermen about miscellaneous matters.

Aldermen will also consider going into an executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel matters and litigation.