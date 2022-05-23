City calls May 31 public meeting for update on parks, recreation projects

NATCHEZ — City of Natchez Parks and Recreation Director Sanora Cole and other city officials will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. to provide updates and information on the status of improvements to the city’s parks and facilities.

The meeting will be held at the Natchez Convention Center, 211 Main St., and all Natchez residents are encouraged to attend.

The agenda will include an update on the Golf Clubhouse Phase 1 Design; an update on renovations to the North Natchez Youth Center; and updates on the tennis courts and playgrounds.

Cole and city officials will also be available to answer questions from residents.

For more information about the meeting, call 601-445-7555.