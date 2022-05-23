Crime Reports: May 22, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Joey Ocell Henry, 54, 380 Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear 2X. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Randy Eugene Chane, 59, 11 Fifth Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Deandre Ramone Thomas, 29, 3 Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. No bond set.

Kennon Kentrel Calvin, 34, 6 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Breanna Myesha Walker, 32, 15 Woodside Court, Natchez, on charge of profane indecent by telephone. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Fire on Watts Avenue.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Four traffic stops on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Unwanted subject on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on South Circle Drive.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Abandoned vehicle on Main Street.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Watts Avenue.

Civil matter on Cherry Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Orange Avenue.

Traffic stop on Aldridge Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Watts Avenue.

Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.

Fraud/false pretense on Florida Drive.

Suspicious activity on Creek Bend Road.

Fight in progress on High Street.

Two traffic stops on Pearl Street.

Two traffic stops on Madison Street.

Accident on Market Street.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Northgate Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on North Shields Lane.

Simple assault on Fifth Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Torrance Knowles, 50, Spring Street, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Dog problem on Terry Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Malicious mischief on Market Street.

Civil matter on Old Courthouse Road.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Aggravated assault on Burns Street.

Traffic stop on West Wilderness Road.

Dog problem on Cottage Drive.

Malicious mischief on Magnolia Avenue.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Malicious mischief on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two malicious mischiefs on Davis Court.

Harassment on Watts Avenue.

Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.

Aggravated assault on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Florida Drive.

Traffic stop on Palestine Road.

Grand larceny on State Street.

Welfare concern/check on Fredrick Road.

Threats on Otis Redding Drive.

Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Theft on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Gadwall Court.

Welfare concern/check on North Palestine Road.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Disturbance on Warbler Court.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

William Richard Ford, 25, 128 Woodcliff Circle, Pineville, on charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor, driving under suspension, indecent behavior with a juvenile, switched license plate.

Jaterria Wendellts brown, 21, 608 5th Street, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Edward T. Davis, 21, 618 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm (warrant.)

Tavion D. Byrd, 24, 103 Margaret Circle, Clayton, on charges of possesion of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule II, improper display, drug paraphernalia, left lane violation.

Jeremy Leon Roberts, 31, 153 Batney Road, Wisner, on charges of warrant for other agency.

Arrests — Wednesday

Cleothia Martin III, 28, 30110 Wilbur Billen Road, Angne, Louisiana, on charges of possession of contraband into a penal facility and possession of schedule I.

Asjuan L. Magee, 44, 35957 Kermit Brumfield Road, Mount Herman, Louisiana, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal facility and possession of schedule III.

Reports — Friday

Cruelty to animals on Eleanor Street

Medical call on BJ Road

Loose horses on Levens Addition Road

Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard

Fire on Louisiana 3196

Miscellaneous call on Ferguson Street

Drug law violation on US84

Criminal damage to property on Loomis Lane

Disturbance on Smart Lane

Miscellaneous call on Tennessee Avenue

Fire on Ferguson Road

Medical call on Collins Road

Juvenile Problem on Ron Road

Miscellaneous call on Pear Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 129

Suspicious person on Carter Street

Medical call on 7th Street

Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle

Miscellaneous call on US84