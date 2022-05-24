Jefferson County School District earns exemplary status for its gifted education program

FAYETTE — Jefferson County School District received notification from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) that its Gifted Education Program earned Exemplary Status. The report noted that the evaluation was not an audit, but Jefferson County was compliant with Process Standard 17.8 on an exemplary level based on the documentation provided.

According to the findings, it was evident that the outcomes are embedded in all the activities, and students are using critical thinking skills to produce quality projects.

Dr. Cartrell Hammitte, Director of Special Services, was pleased with the report.

Email newsletter signup

“When I received the notice from Mr. Sheriff, Gifted Specialist from MDE, I was filled with joy,” he said. “Mr. Thornburg is committed to improving our Gifted Program, and the proof was evident from our visit. It was more evident when we received the notice that we were labeled Compliant-Exemplary regarding Process Standard 17.8. This rating was definitely motivation for me as well as for Mr. Thornburg.

As we look ahead, we want to continue to provide and look for other opportunities to provide a premier experience for our students who qualify for the Gifted Program.”

Lynncoy Thornburg is a veteran teacher with twenty-eight years of experience. Fifteen of those years have been in the area of Gifted Education. “I take education seriously, and I try to instill those same values into the caliber of students I teach and serve,” said Thornburg. “As you may know, our gifted program received the highest level of achievement, which is Exemplary Status, according to the Mississippi Department of Education. Our District received this rating based on our site-monitor visit by MDE on April 6, 2022, of this academic school year. In all seven categories, we were in compliance according to the Mississippi (2013) Gifted Regulations/Program Outcome Standards.”

“It is always good to receive a favorable report from the Mississippi Department of Education,” said Adrian Hammitte, Superintendent of Education. “Not only did our gifted education program receive a favorable report, but it also received the highest rating: Compliant-Exemplary. The rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Mr. Thornburg and his scholars. It is also reflective of the broader collaborative efforts throughout the school district to improve students’ experiences and educational outcomes.”

Jefferson County School District’s Gifted Education Program serves students in grades second through six.