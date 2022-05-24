Watch: Meet the 2021-2022 All-Metro Softball Team

2021-2022 Natchez Democrat All-Metro Softball Nominations

ACCS — Laiken Davis

A senior pitcher, she had 88 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched, 3.52 ERA, .264 BA, four doubles and a triple and was selected to the MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team.

Cathedral — Lauren Dunbar

A senior shortstop, she led the team with a .481 batting average with 37 hits, 3 home runs, 14 doubles, 40 RBIs and a .939 fielding percentage as shortstop. She was selected to the MAIS District 3-5A All-District Team, MAIS All-Star game and MAIS All-State Team Member. Dunbar signed a softball scholarship with East Central Community College.

Kinslee Young

A sophomore third baseman, she was second on the team in Batting Average with .400, 36 hits and 36 runs scored. She was third on the team with 12 doubles and 24 RBIs. Young was a Team leader in stolen bases 16 of 18 and had a .922 fielding percentage as a third baseman. She was selected to the MAIS District 3-5A All-District Team.

KG Fisher

A sophomore center fielder, she was a team leader with 37 hits, five triples, and 41 runs scored. She was second on the team with 13 doubles and 13 out of 15 stolen bases. She had a .385 batting average and .968 fielding percentage. She was selected to the MAIS District 3-5A All-District Team.

Liza Gregg, a sophomore catcher, was second on the team with 36 hits, 25 RBIs and a batting average of .409. She had a 1.000 fielding percentage and was selected to the MAIS District 3-5A All-District Team.

Natchez High —

Asyia Pollard

senior shortstop and catcher, had a .824 batting average with three home runs, 4 doubles. She signed with Alcorn State University.

Saniyah Malone

A junior first baseman, had an .824 batting average with two triples and two doubles.

Camiyah Craft

An eighth-grader pitcher had a .704 batting average.

Jada Myles

An eighth-grader shortstop, had a .722 batting average with 4 doubles.

Vidalia —

Allie LeBlanc

A sophomore pitcher, she finished the season with 94 strikeouts in 106 innings pitched. She had an ERA of 6.54. At the plate, her batting average was .371, on base percentage was .467 and slugging percentage was .596. She finished with 33 hits, a home run and 27 RBIs.

Kiersten Grove

A junior shortstop, Grove finished the season with a batting average of .378, on base percentage of .429, slugging percentage of .467 and 18 RBIs. She had a fielding percentage of .919.

Madelyn Fielder

A freshman pitcher, she had 44 hits and 25 RBIs and a batting average of .449. On the mound, she tossed 25 innings and struck out 21 batters this season.

Madeline Foley

A freshman, Foley had 22 hits and 22 RBIs with a batting average of .338. Her on base percentage was .508 and slugging percentage was .492. Foley had a home run this season.

Delta Charter —

Sophie Cooper

A senior third baseman, had a .380 batting average, four home runs, four triples, six doubles and 13 singles. She was selected to the LHSAA District 2-1A All-District Honorable Mention.

Jaden Boydstun

A senior pitcher/shortstop, had a .500 batting average, 16 home runs, three triples, six doubles, 11 singles and pitched 86 innings with 84 strikeouts and a 7.326 ERA. She was selected to the LHSAA District 2-1A All-District First Team and signed with South Arkansas Community College.

Ally Atwood

An eighth-grader catcher, had a .516 batting average, three home runs, three triples, 12 doubles, 14 singles and was selected to the LHSAA District 2-1A All-District Second Team.

Rami Burks

A sophomore pitcher, had a .397 batting average, one home run, seven doubles, 17 singles, Pitched 42 innings with 24 strikeouts and an 8.203 ERA. She was selected to the LHSAA District 2-1A All-District First Team.

Monterey — Allie Lipsey

A senior second baseman, she had a .481 batting average, .571 on base percentage, .815 slugging percentage, 1.386 OPS, 45 RBIs, four home runs, five triples, five doubles and 25 singles in 81 at-bats. She had a .966 fielding percentage, helped turn five double plays and was named to the LHSAA District 6-B All-District First Team.

Madison Green

A Senior shortstop, she had a .444 batting average, .545 on base percentage, .630 slugging percentage, 1.175 OPS; 40 RBIs, one home run, one triple, 10 doubles and 24 singles. She had a .975 fielding percentage, helped turn four double plays and was named to the LHSAA District 6-B All-District First Team.

Hannah Hitt

A Junior Pitcher/Third Baseman, had a .464 batting average, .575 on base percentage, .609 slugging percentage, 1.183 OBP; 28 RBIs, two home runs, four doubles, 26 singles. She threw 62 innings with a 4.30 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 48 strikeouts and 13 walks and was named to the LHSAA District 6-B All-District First Team.

Briana King

A junior pitcher, third baseman, had a .389 batting average, .581 on base percentage, .458 slugging percentage, 1.039 OPS, was walked 24 times and hit by a pitch 9 times. She had five doubles, 23 singles. As a pitcher she had a 4.20 ERA, 1.506 WHIP, pitched 81 innings and had 74 strikeouts with 22 walks. She was named to the LHSAA District 6-B All-District First Team).