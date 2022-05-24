Weather Forecast: May 25, 2022

Grab your rain coat, umbrella and rain boots because it could be a wet one.

Wednesday is forecast to be filled with showers and thunderstorms. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. There will be a high of 82 and a low of 64 with a south southeast wind blowing around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Natchez’s Mississippi River gauge indicates 47.2 feet above gauge zero Tuesday morning. This is forecast to drop to 46.5 Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. and sunset is at 8:01 p.m.