School canceled Wednesday at Frazier due to power loss

Published 8:04 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

School has been canceled this morning for Frazier Elementary students due to a power outage.

School officials alerted parents and media of the school cancellation via the following email on Wednesday morning.

“Good morning Frazier Elementary students, parents, and staff. Unfortunately, due to a power outage, school is canceled for Frazier Elementary today. We will continue to update parents and staff through our robocall system, website, Facebook page, and local media.”

