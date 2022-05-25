Eula V. Etheridge

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Eula V. Etheridge, 92, of Natchez, MS, who died May 19, 2022, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at First Pentecostal Church of Natchez, with Rev. James Johnson, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 until 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at First Pentecostal Church of Natchez.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

“Rest well my good and faithful servant, your race is run.”

