June 10, 1943 – May 20, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Patricia “Trish” Vangilder, 78 of West Monroe, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Bro. Kevin Skipper officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Patricia Vangilder was born on Thursday, June 10, 1943, in Kennett, MO., and passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was immensely proud of her family. Her unconditional love, support, and sacrifice for her children and grandchildren epitomized what a mom should be. She loved working in her yard and took great pride in maintaining it, spending countless hours on her John Deere lawnmowers over the years. This provided her ample opportunity to engage in one of her other favorite pastimes, talking and “visiting” with any one of her many cherished neighbors of her long-time home on Lake Concordia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Vangilder; father, Everett Calvin; mother, Blanche McLain Calvin; brother, Jack Calvin and Jill Calvin and Donna McGovern.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by daughters, Tresea Vangilder of West Monroe, LA, Robin Vangilder Booth and her husband, Troy of West Monroe, LA, Jana Vangilder Ingram and her husband, Dr. Kevin of Vidalia, LA; son, Jason Vangilder and his wife, Isabel of Little Rock, AR; two grandsons, Austin Booth and Josh Ingram; two granddaughters, Heather Wallace and her husband Chad and Alexis Booth; brother, Joe Calvin of Paragould, AR and sister, Karen King of Cypress, TX. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Cade Wallace and Caroline Wallace.

Pallbearers will be Troy Booth, Austin Booth, Dr. Kevin Ingram, Josh Ingram, Chad Wallace and Will Lambert.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Cade Wallace, Willard Kassel, Joe King, Bert Taunton, Kenny Brown, Martin Nelson, Terry Guillory, Cecil Parker, Jim Braucht and Richard Crews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be made to The American Cancer Society.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.