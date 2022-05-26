Alcorn State and Copiah-Lincoln Community College announce new student transfer agreement

NATCHEZ — Alcorn State University and Copiah-Lincoln Community College have entered into an articulation agreement that will allow students who complete specific associate degree requirements to receive guaranteed admission to Alcorn’s four-year degree programs.

The presidents of the two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday in the Howell Garner Building on Co-Lin’s campus, according to a news release.

The agreement covers the following majors: nursing, social work, education, chemistry, math, computer science, and business with an opportunity for future expansion of program offerings.

Email newsletter signup

“We are extremely excited to continue to grow our long-standing relationship with Co-Lin Community College,” said Dr. Felecia M. Nave, president of Alcorn State University. “It is important to remove barriers that may hinder students’ access to college. This agreement allows our local students to seamlessly transition from a two-year degree to a four-year degree program. We want to make it as easy as possible to ensure students can continue their educational journey.”

Each institution continues to break barriers of access for anyone who desires a higher education, school officials stated in the release.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Natchez community and the Miss-Lou region as a whole,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims. “We are proud to elevate Co-Lin’s strong partnership with Alcorn in the signing of an agreement that will be mutually beneficial for our student bodies. This area of the state is fortunate to be served by two extremely strong higher education institutions that, when joined together can provide untold opportunities for the students we serve.”

The agreement focuses on several areas to ease the transition between the two institutions ranging from enrollment and transfer, scholarships, and student support.

Co-Lin students who complete the program as outlined in the agreement will be awarded their associate’s degree and be given the opportunity to finish their bachelor’s degree at Alcorn State University.

Scholarship opportunities are also available for students participating in the joint program. Students who will transfer from Co-Lin upon completion of the program or earning an associate degree with a 3.00 – 3.20 grade point average will be eligible to apply for an academic scholarship of $3,000. Those with a grade point average of 3.30 or higher will be eligible to apply for an academic scholarship of $5,000. The scholarship is renewable for up to four consecutive semesters.

Co-enrolled students are eligible for other benefits such as entrance to special activities athletic events, student organizations, library usage, and Career Services.

Learn more about these programs at alcorn.edu or at www.colin.edu.