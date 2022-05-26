FERRIDAY, La. — A memorial service honoring the life and legacy of Deborah Charlene Myers, 69 of Ferriday, Louisiana, will be announced at a later date by Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Mrs. Myers, daughter of Ferrell Levon Davis and Lillie Doris Kitchens was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 1, 1952, and died May 25, 2022, at her residence in Ferriday. She was a retired registered nurse.

She is survived by one son, Charles Murphy of Fort Worth, and one daughter, Loretta Murphy of Ferriday; one sister, Dianne Unno of Buffalo, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Preceding her in death are her parents, one daughter, DeeDee Murphy and one brother, Eugene Davis.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.