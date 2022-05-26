Humane Society needs you as a member

What do Jesse James, Charlie Brown, Jethro, Barbie, Scooby-doo and Napoleon have in common? Well, isn’t it obvious?

They are some of the most popular names given to pet dogs and cats in 2021, according to petplace.com. Growing up we had many wonderful family members through the years including Sunshine the cat, Midnight, Edsel, Margaret and Coco the dogs, and Lady, a Tennessee Walking Horse. Anyone who has had the privilege of knowing and loving a pet can relate to the comfort, pleasure and company these fur babies bring to us with their unconditional love.

There may be the purrrfect cat or adoring dog at the Natchez Adams County Humane Society Shelter that has not been fortunate enough to be adopted into a loving home yet — one that has not been given just the right name by you and your family.

The Natchez-Adams County Humane Society Shelter, a No Kill and non-profit organization, is the temporary place where these wonderful animals dwell until they can find their forever home. We are focused on providing shelter and care for lost, hurt, abandoned or abused animals in our area. Our goal is to place the animals into humane, affectionate environments through adoption, fostering and transport. When animals cannot find a home locally, they are transported to areas throughout the nation where they may be more likely to be adopted.

All these activities are not without cost. The annual budget for the shelter is $258,000 or $21,500 per month. The City of Natchez and Adams County have each allotted in their budgets $25,000 to assist with operational costs of the shelter this year, leaving $208,000 to be raised through our membership dues, donations, and fundraising efforts.

Our membership drive has begun, and we hope you will become a new member or renew your membership for 2022 and/or make a donation to NACHS.

The shelter is always in need of dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, and numerous other items that you can find listed on our website. These items can be dropped off at the shelter located at 475 Liberty Road.

If you have spare time to donate, our animals appreciate being taken for walks and playing with volunteers. We have a “Wish List” on both the Amazon and Chewy websites where you can conveniently select items to donate and they will be shipped directly to the shelter. At smile.amazon.com you can designate NACHS as your charitable organization and your purchases will generate donations for the shelter with no cost to you. Don’t forget our Paws for a Cause Thrift Shops located at 101 S. Shields Lane and 230 Highway 61 S.

Keep up with NACHS and all fundraising events as well as other ways to donate by going to our website at www.nachs.org and Facebook at Natchez-Adams County Humane Society. Please log on and learn all about what is happening with NACHS or email us at nachspets@gmail.com. Visit our shelter and find your new best friend and family member. Remember by adopting you are truly saving the life of an animal.

Ginger Schwager is a secretary of the board with the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society.