UPDATE: Natchez High lockdown over; suspect in custody after firing gun in nearby auto dealership and fleeing

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police asked that Natchez High School be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man walked into the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive and discharged a firearm.

That man, Devonte Perry, was in custody by 3:35 p.m., though no other information is yet available about him or the incident at the auto dealership.

After firing the weapon, Perry took off running and eluded police for a little more than a half an hour Thursday.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies joined Natchez Police in the search and set up a perimeter around area and were able to capture Perry.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry thanked the Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies for their assistance.

Natchez High School was put on lockdown at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, but school officials said the move was simply a precaution and students were not in danger.

The lockdown ended at about 3:10 p.m.

“As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown because of a potential situation in close proximity to the school,” Daughtry said.

“I respected the police lieutenant’s decision to place the school on lockdown as an added layer of precaution. When it comes to the safety of our students, that always comes first,” he said.

Daughtry said his officers had to turn away some unhappy parents who were concerned about their children’s safety at the school.

“I want them to understand that we have to make certain their kids are safe before we let them go,” Daughtry said.