Joe Louis Thomas

Published 10:27 pm Friday, May 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

March 21,1939 – May 18, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral Services for Joe Louis Thomas, 83 of Ferriday, LA, who died May 18, 2022, at his residence in Ferriday, LA will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, Rosehill Baptist Church with Rev. G. E. Gardener, officiating.

Burial will follow at Paige Family Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Rosehill Baptist Church.

