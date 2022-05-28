UPDATE: Officers give the ‘all clear’ at Natchez Stine after bomb threat

Published 3:49 pm Saturday, May 28, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Authorities gave the “all clear” at Natchez Stine about 3:40 pm. Saturday after closing off all entry ways to the business for at least an hour due to a bomb threat.

Commander Cal Green of Natchez Police Department said employees heard the bomb threat over their business radios, however it’s unclear who made the threat.

“They have some radios that are unaccounted for so we don’t know where it came from,” she said.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi Highway Patrol brought in bomb dogs to check the business at 108 U.S. 61 South before it was cleared at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Natchez Fire Department and AMR were also on scene to assist.

More BREAKING NEWS

‘Modern-day Jezebel’: Judge sentences Aldridge to maximum for manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm in killing of Joey Cupit

UPDATE: Natchez High lockdown over; suspect in custody after firing gun in nearby auto dealership and fleeing

School canceled Wednesday at Frazier due to power loss

Vidalia man arrested after striking deputy with vehicle; Man suspected of soliciting sex from minor

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think Brett Favre should be made to repay all of the Mississippi welfare funds directed to him and his business interests?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections