UPDATE: Officers give the ‘all clear’ at Natchez Stine after bomb threat

NATCHEZ — Authorities gave the “all clear” at Natchez Stine about 3:40 pm. Saturday after closing off all entry ways to the business for at least an hour due to a bomb threat.

Commander Cal Green of Natchez Police Department said employees heard the bomb threat over their business radios, however it’s unclear who made the threat.

“They have some radios that are unaccounted for so we don’t know where it came from,” she said.

Mississippi Highway Patrol brought in bomb dogs to check the business at 108 U.S. 61 South before it was cleared at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Natchez Fire Department and AMR were also on scene to assist.