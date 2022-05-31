Crime Reports: June 1, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Joshua Paul Pilcher, 37, 79 Hawkins Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Tiffany De’Sonia Williams, 36, 17 Soldiers Retreat Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday, May 24

Ladarrius Diquan Lowe, 26, 23 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Monday, May 23

Blarrington Sharell Ashley, 52, 1417 Watkins Street, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling, shoplifting: merchandise value less than $1,000.00; 2nd offense, and willful trespass. No bond set any of the charges.

Reports — Tuesday

911 Hangup on North Union Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Northside Drive.

Breaking and entering on Mansfield Drive.

Property damage on Silver Street.

Loud noise/music on North Union Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Aldrich Street.

Aggravated assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Breaking and entering on West Steirs Lane.

Property damage on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Simple assault on Auburn Avenue.

False alarm on Melrose Avenue.

Three traffic stops on Madison Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fraud/false pretense on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Brenham Avenue.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Clifton Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Brentwood Lane.

Simple assault on McNeely Road.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Harassment on Old Devereux Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Minor Street.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Theft on Broadway Street.

False alarm on Morgan Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on U.S. 61 South.

Bomb threat on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Theft on North Rankin Street.

Gas drive-off on Homochitto Street.

Reckless driving on Eastwood Road.

Traffic stop on Oscar Street.

Accident on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on B Street.

911 Hangup on Ridgewood Road.

Traffic stop on Claiborne Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Unauthorized use on Orleans Street.

Reports — Friday

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Threats on Minor Street.

False alarm on Claiborne Street.

Reckless driving on Mascagni Avenue.

Accident on State Street.

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Malicious mischief on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Ram Circle.

Two traffic stops on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Dedarous Jackson, 21, 1 Ruby Lane, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense DUI. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Krystal Danielle Morgan, 38, 79 Pineview Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Shelby Brook Jordan, 28, 107 Reservoir Road, Fayette, on charges of driving with suspended driver’s license, no insurance, and speeding on local highways. Released without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Victor Linares, 27, 1663 East Walker Court, Baton Rouge, La., on charges of speeding, expired license, and driving in left lane. Released without bond.

Rodney Vance Moore, 60, 12707 Ashford Chase Drive, Houston, Texas, on charges of DUI – 1st offense DUI and speeding on state highways. Released without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Two intelligence reports on Brookfield Drive.

Intelligence report on Azalea Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Irish Lane.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Shots fired on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Red Bud Lane.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Welfare concern/check on Logtown Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Wildlife Way.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 84.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Coventry Road.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Burglary on Scheffel Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Jack Kelly Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Simple assault on Cloverhill Road.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.