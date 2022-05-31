May 7, 1955 – May 28, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Evelyn Elaine Christmas, of Winnfield, LA, who died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Natchez will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Evelyn was born May 7, 1955, in Natchez, the daughter of Forrestine Christmas and Joseph Williams. She was a graduate of South Natchez Adams High School and was a Baptist.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandy “Kay” Coleman; brother, Joseph Williams and sister, Debra Williams.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her memories: 2 sons: Trymonne Williams (Coralisa) and Joseph Williams (Twanna); four brothers: Tony Williams (Deborah), Aaron Woods (Frieda), Orlando Woods and Ralph Woods; three sisters: Joann Willliams, Brenda Brown, and Brenda Woods; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com