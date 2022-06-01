VIDALIA – Funeral services for Anthony Wilson, 48, of Baton Rouge, LA formerly of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Wilson, son of Kathryn Wilson Moore and Clyde Mason, was born in Pineville, LA and died at his residence in Baton Rouge. He was a construction foreman.

He is survived by his mother, Kathryn and her husband, Hilton Moore of Baton Rouge; one daughter, Antoinett Wilson of Brandon, MS; one brother, Ricardo Banks and his wife, Terieda of Jackson, MS; five sisters, LaTasha Moffitt and her husband, John of Baton Rouge; Andretta Moore of Brandon, MS; Tamika Mason of Ferriday; Crystal Banks of Jackson, MS; Alaurin Selmon and her husband, Brian of Hammond, LA.

Also, his grandparents, Amanda Wilson Milligan and her husband, James “Dewey” of Ferriday; Mary Moore of Natchez; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Preceding Anthony in death is his father.

Online sympathy and condolences can be shared with the family at www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com