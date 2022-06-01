Cathedral school restructures administration, seeks new ‘head of school

NATCHEZ — In a letter to school faculty, students and parents last week, the Rev. Aaron Williams said Cathedral School will soon be changing the structure of the administrative staff.

The previous lead administrator Jessica Carter announced in April that she would be stepping down from that this summer, leaving a vacancy in her position.

“As we come to the conclusion of another successful academic year, I am excited to share with you some important announcements regarding the future of administration at Cathedral School,” Williams announced in his letter addressing the Cathedral family.

“In considering the operational and administrative needs of the school, it was determined that a change in structure is needed so that our school administrators are able to devote the necessary time to their very important work. Beginning in July 2022, the chief administrator of Cathedral School will be known as the ‘Head of School.’ This position will be devoted especially to the operational and business needs of the school as well as community relations, development and the support of our principals.

“In addition, the Head of School will be assisted by the elementary and secondary principals, whose primary responsibility will be the academic and curricular needs of the respective schools, discipline, and the support and formation of our superb faculty.”

Williams said Kimberly Burkley would continue in her role as elementary principal, and Robin Branton, who serves as vice-principal, would enter into a new role as principal of the secondary school. An interim Head of School will be announced later today.

“I am very grateful for their continued service to our community. Both are well-equipped for the responsibilities of these positions and will provide needed continuity to our program,” Williams said.

“In the coming weeks, Cathedral School will begin a formal search for a permanent Head of School. In the meantime, an interim Head of School will soon be announced to serve beginning with the Fall semester. I have personally committed myself to oversee the essential tasks of school administration as we go into the summer and am very grateful for the support I have received from our principals and from the administration and business offices. Cathedral is in a strong position going forward, and I am excited for the opportunity to be personally involved in our summer planning and the review of our operation.”

Williams also extended a word of gratitude to Carter in his letter, for her “exceptional service as Lead Administrator this past year.”

“Jessica has poured her heart into this school and offered a service to our community for which we should all be grateful. I wish her the very best as she prepares to take on a new role in the Concordia Parish school district,” he said. “I look forward to welcoming new and returning students to our school in August, and I entrust the welfare of our school to the powerful intercession of Our Lady of Sorrows and Saint Joseph.”