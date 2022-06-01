May 27, 1946 – May 26, 2022

Funeral services for Roberta Evans Beard, 75 of Natchez, MS, who died May 26, 2022, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor. Roderic Lewis officiating.

Burial was at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com