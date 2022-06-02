New training partnership in town as four students complete CDL Courses

NATCHEZ – Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce a new training partnership with Louisiana based Coastal Truck Driving School and is equally excited to announce the first students to graduate from the program. Coastal is an experienced and licensed CDL training school that has been assisting students in the region for more than 35 years.

Now, Nester and Natalie Navarro are at the wheel of the newest Coastal campus located in Natchez. After living in Mandeville, LA, for 20 years it was time to relocate and embark in a new career to help individuals change their lives with new skills for a new career. The couple has quickly made their mark by establishing the first Mississippi campus of the Coastal family and formed a partnership with Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The Coastal Truck Driving Natchez Location admissions office is located at the Natchez WIN Job Center with classroom space at the Co-Lin Natchez Campus, and the Navarro team is available to help students enroll, request funding assistance, and, finally, connects students with a counselor who guides students seeking a job. Job placement is taken very seriously by Coastal. Thousands of students have found great careers with regional employers after completing their training and working with placement counselors.

Email newsletter signup

“The addition of the Coastal Truck Driving School to the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education division in Natchez offers a tremendous boost to the area transportation industry and supporting industries,” Co-Lin Workforce Director Luke Laird said. “Students can enter at square-one without a permit, then exit four-weeks later with their commercial truck driving license. Finally, they can recoup the cost of the training easily within the first few months of employment. This is a huge win for our area.”

Upcoming class dates are available at www.colin.edu/truckdrivingschool. Those interested in learning more about admissions may call the Coastal Truck Driving Natchez Location admissions office at 601-861-5861 or visit the Natchez WIN Job Center.