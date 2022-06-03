June 2, 1928 – May 31, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Althea Fitzgerald Ford, 93, of Natchez, MS who died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Jefferson Chapel AME Church at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home from 4 until 5 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.