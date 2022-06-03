Oct. 13, 1929 – May 31, 2022

BUDE – Services for Mr. Donald DeWayne Holland of Meadville are 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Bude Church of God Church with burial at Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service and will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the church.

Mr. Donald DeWayne Holland, 92, went to be with his Lord on May 31, 2022.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1929, in Meadville, MS.

Mr. Holland served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of Bude Church of God. Donald loved singing, hunting and fishing.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Sylvia Holland; parents, Willie and Ethel Holland; son, Garland DeWayne Holland and brothers, Lamar, Robert, Sidney, Bertram, Stewart, Jack, James, and Joe and sister, Alice.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Wanda Gail Edwards (Jimmy Dale) and Ina Gafford (Todd); brother, Leslie Holland, along with five grandchildren, Casey Edwards, Olivia Edwards, Ashley Davis, Beth Louviere, Autumn Gafford and eight great grandchildren. Also, a host of nieces and nephews and friends.

He will be missed by all that loved him.