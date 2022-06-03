Feb. 22, 1943 – May 29, 2022

Graveside services for Doris Mitchell Duncan, 79, of Natchez who died Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Bo Swilley officiating.

Mrs. Duncan was born February 22, 1943, in Mt. Hermon, LA the daughter of Eanos Mitchell and Grace Birch Mitchell.

Email newsletter signup

She was a homemaker. Doris loved to cooking, gardening and woodworking. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Olen Duncan; daughter, Rose Kipp Lee; and son in law, Jasper Jenkins.

Survivors include her son, James Edward Duncan and wife, Leslie Denise, of TX; daughters, Gail Jenkins, Melinda Thomas and husband Douglas, Michelle Cox and husband Lee all of Natchez; and Cecelia McFarland and husband Dustin, of Roxie; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.