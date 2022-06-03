LDWF announces road reopens at Wildlife Management Area

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has re-opened the south entrance to vehicle traffic at the J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Necessary repairs have been completed.

J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert WMA is located approximately six miles west of Sicily Island off of Louisiana Highway 8 or Louisiana Highway 915. For more information, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/jc-sonny-gilbert or contact Mitch McGee at 318-343-4044 or mmcgee@wlf.la.gov.