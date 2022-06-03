Robert Gray

April 1, 1940 – May 31, 2022

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Oliver Gray, 82, of Natchez, MS will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bill Rice officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Bob was born on April 1, 1940, in Lonoke, AR and passed away May 31, 2022 in Natchez, MS. He was raised in Springcreek, TN. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Oliver Gray and Nell Nowell Gray and one sister.

Bob leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Anne Lowry Gray; two sons, Rob L. Gray (Karen) and Mark Gray (Diane); two brothers, David Gray (Ellie) and Frankie Gray (Lena); three sisters, Annette Hughes (Royce), Joyce Story and Deborah Sterling and sister-in-law, Sallye L. Morris (Tobie). He was Pap-Paw to five grandchildren, Braxton Gray (Lindsey), Brittany Maples (Ryan), Olivia Gray, Julia Gray, and Christian Gray; step-grandson, Trace Burke and four great-grandchildren, Layton Maples, Bennette Gray, Mary Anders Gray, and Woods Gray.

Those honoring Bob as pallbearers are Christian Gray, Jack Cox, Bobby Harmon, Paul Dunson, Buddy Wade, and Richard Whitney.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tobie Morris, Jack Kerwin, and Jessie Martin.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.