Weather Forcast: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Another sunny Sunday is in the forecast for Natchez with a high near 91 degrees and light 5 to 10 mile per hour winds to help you cool off.

Sunday night’s forecast looks mostly clear with a low around 69 degrees.

After last week’s crest at 45.14 feet, the Mississippi River at Natchez looks to be rising slightly again but remains below the 48-foot flood stage at 43 feet. This is expected to rise up to 43.7 feet by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.