Crime Reports: June 5, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Kearson Robertson, 29, U.S. Highway 90 East, Raceland, La., on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Robert Jeremy Mason, 34, 384 Brooks Road, Church Hill, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Alarm on Wood Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Sherwood Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Shots fired on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fight in progress on Hunt Circle.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Threats on North Union Street.

Fight in progress on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84 East.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Theft on Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Shots fired on Watts Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Richard Howard Cole II, 42, Cherokee Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of a controlled substance: marijuana with intent to distribute with enhanced penalty for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and controlled substance possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Darren Jamar Fleming, 33, Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two breaking and enterings on U.S. 61 South.

Loose livestock on Prince Addition Road.

Intelligence report on Rand Road.

Sexual assault/rape on State Street.

Threats on Oak Lane.

Unwanted subject on Sandpiper Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on Lee Parker Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Southview Drive.

Accident on Lewis Drive.

Theft on Tuccio Lane.

False alarm on Blueridge Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

False alarm on Hensley Road.

Forgery/embezzlement on South Wall Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Cherokee Street.