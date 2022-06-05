Police investigating death on St. Catherine Street
Published 9:55 am Sunday, June 5, 2022
Natchez Police Department is currently working a death investigation.
Just after 8 a.m. this morning, police were dispatched to the DeMarco Square Apartments located at 160 Saint Catherine St.
Officers discovered a unknown black female deceased behind the apartment building.
“At this time we are currently treating it as a death pending completion of the investigation,” Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.
This story will be updated with more information as it is released.