Police investigating death on St. Catherine Street

Natchez Police Department is currently working a death investigation.

Just after 8 a.m. this morning, police were dispatched to the DeMarco Square Apartments located at 160 Saint Catherine St.

Officers discovered a unknown black female deceased behind the apartment building.

“At this time we are currently treating it as a death pending completion of the investigation,” Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

This story will be updated with more information as it is released.