UPDATE: Body of woman found behind apartment building identified

Published 12:42 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Natchez Police investigate a Sunday morning death at DeMarco Square Apartments on St. Catherine Street. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ —  The body of a woman that was found behind an apartment building on Saint Catherine Street Sunday morning has been identified.

After confirming the woman’s identity and notifying the family, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Doretha Fitzgerald.

Police arrived at the DeMarco Square apartments at 160 Saint Catherine Street just after 8 a.m. Sunday and found the deceased woman behind the building, he said.

Daughtry added it’s unclear if the woman’s death was a result of foul play or not.

Police are still investigating the situation, he said.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

