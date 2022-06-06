Don’t forget to vote! Congressional primary is Tuesday

Published 6:13 pm Monday, June 6, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

File photo | The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ —Tomorrow, June 7, is election day for Mississippi representatives in the United States Congress.

Adams County voters will choose from either Democrat or Republican candidates in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the United States Congress and the most vote-getters from either party will face the other in a general election on Nov. 8.

If no candidate gets 50% of the vote, primary runoff elections between the top two will be held on June 28.

Because this is a party primary, voters choose to vote either Republican or Democrat.

Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson has held the District 2 seat since 1993. He is seeking re-election and is challenged by Jerry Kerner in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican ballot for District 2 are Michael Carson, Ronald Eller, Brian Flowers and Stanford Johnson. Thompson defeated Flowers in the November 2020 general election with 66% of the votes.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Along with Mississippi, primaries will be held Tuesday in California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

