Weather Forecast: June 7, 2022

Published 4:13 pm Monday, June 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

Michelle Bozeman, left, and Denny Bozeman sit underneath an umbrella for shade during a Miss-Lou Dixie Boys game Thursday in Vidalia. (Emmalee Molay | The Natchez Democrat)

Happy Taco Tuesday, lets taco bout the weather. Should be a flaming hot day.

Natchez is forecast to have a mostly sunny day and a high of 93 with the heat index at 100. There will be a south to southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. The low will be 72 with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

According to the Mississippi River gauge, Natchez’s river stage is remaining steady. There will be a slight fluctuation from 42.9 feet above gauge zero to 43 feet.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m. and Sunset is at 8:09 p.m.

Feeding times: Morning Minor is at 12:49 a.m., Morning Major is at 6:01 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 12:20 p.m. and Afternoon Major is at 6:23 p.m.

