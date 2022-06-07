Aug. 26, 1933 – June 4, 2022

JENA, LA – Graveside services for Clifton Chapman of Vidalia, LA will be held at Woodland Memorial Park in Jena, LA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. Visitation for family will be held at 9 a.m. Services will be officiated by Pastor John Rushing under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home, Natchez, MS.

Clifton was born Aug. 26, 1933, in Harrisonburg, LA to Joseph Calvin Chapman and Bessie Alice Purvis Chapman and passed from his earthly life on June 4, 2022, in Natchez, MS.

Clifton was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Alice Purvis Chapman; his father Joseph Calvin Chapman; his brothers, Herbert, J.C., Ezra, Frank, and Barry and his sisters, Helen Andrews and Shirley Tipton Amelunke.

Survivors include his sister, Lea Palmer; brother, Bryon Chapman and numerous nieces and nephews, along with his hunting dog, Zoey.

Pallbearers will be his nephews; Mikael, Donald, Joseph, Joshua, Caleb, and Mason Chapman.

Clifton was a member of Borderline Bass Anglers fishing club. He retired from Freeman Welding, where he worked as a welder for many years.

Clifton was loved by many. Although Clifton didn’t have any children, he showed lots of love to his many nieces and nephews. He gave us all many precious memories that will live on for generations.

We love you Uncle Clip.