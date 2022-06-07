Crime Reports: June 8, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Archie Davis, 25, 11 College Farm Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $200.00.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Friday

Ladarrius Diquan Lowe, 26, 293 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. No bond set.

Smokey Joe Wilson, 28, 1319 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury, malicious mischief: greater than $1,000, shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.), and violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $25,000 on aggravated assault charge, $5,000 on malicious mischief charge, $25,000 for shooting into vehicle charge, and $750.00 for violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits charge.

Arrests — Thursday, June 2

Dustin Brian McKlemurry, 51, 29 Marin Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault, contempt of court: failure to appear, forgery, uttering a forgery, and shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $500.00 on simple assault charge, $327.50 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge, and $500.00 on shoplifting charge. No bond set on forgery and uttering a forgery charges.

Robert Luther Bailey, 49, 50 Lee Parker Road, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $277.50 on first count, $327.50 on second count, and $677.50 on third count.

Tymond Deontae Dison, 20, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. No bond set.

William Tyrone White, 30, 153 Gravel Hill Road, Fayette, on charge of motor vehicle: reckless driving. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Intelligence report on St. Catherine Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Downing Road.

Assisting motorist on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Concord Avenue.

Assisting other agency on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Fight in progress on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on State Street.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Five traffic stops at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Property damage on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Disturbance on New Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Road hazard on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

Harassment on Lumber Street.

Disturbance on Texas Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Duncan Park Road.

Theft on Reynolds Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Minnesota Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Carey Jerome Watson, 30, 1048 Old Roxie Road Northwest, Roxie, on charges of failure to register and failure to notify change of address. Held on no bond.

Davin Ray Wheeler, 26, 1167 Pecan Way, Natchez, on charge of NCIC warrant with MDOC. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Barney Williams, 25, 2109 Camp Street, Natchez, on charges of driving under the influence, seat belt violation, possession of marijuana, motor vehicle: possession of marijuana, and no driver’s license. Held on $2,500 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Carell Jones, 60, 106 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court and possession of approximately three grams of methamphetamine. Held without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Malicious mischief on Steam Plant Road.

Shots fired on Jason Circle.

Disturbing the peace on Village Square Boulevard.

Simple assault on State Street.

Theft on Rand Road.

Traffic stop on Clifford Road.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Saturday

Accident on State Park Road.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Robbery on Artman Road.

Attempted breaking and entering on Mimosa Drive.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Reports — Friday

Unwanted subject on Johnson Circle.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Horseshoe Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Harassment on Ashley Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Providence Road.

Civil matter on State Street.

Harassment on Broadmoor Drive.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Cranfield Road.