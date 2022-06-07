ELECTION DAY: One Adams County polling place lost power, but stayed open

Published 8:40 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Boxes fill the hallway of the Adams County Courthouse at the end of Tuesday's congressional primary election. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — One polling place in Natchez lost power during the final two hours before the closing of Tuesday’s congressional primary election, said Adams County Election Commissioner Larry Gardner said.

The Carpenter precinct, located at Rosehill Baptist Church on Madison street, lost power at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday where polls were still open in the primary election for the 2nd Congressional District seat, Gardner said.

According to Entergy, 186 customers were affected by the power outage, which was caused by a broken utility pole.

Email newsletter signup

However, the poll stayed open with voters making their selections in the dark. The four plug-in voting machines ran on backup battery power, Gardner said. Two of the machines ran out of battery before polls closed at 7 p.m., but voters could still use the remaining two at the precinct. All of the votes on each machine are saved on memory cards, so no votes would be lost because of the outage, Gardner said.

Even if all of the machines had stopped working there is still a backup plan, he added.

“We have paper ballots that we could use if all of the machines go out,” he said. “When there is a will, there is a way.”

Apart from the power loss, no other hiccups were reported during Tuesday’s primary election, Gardner said.

Stay tuned at natchezdemocrat.com to find out how Adams County voted in the congressional primary with the rest of the state.

More News

Former longtime Natchez attorney Danny O’Beirne dies

Technology allows for virtual reality experience at Proud to Take a Stand monument

Two incumbent congressman in Mississippi win party primaries, another advances to June 28 runoff

Bennie Thompson wins over 95% of Adams County’s votes in Democratic primary

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Who do you think is to blame for high gas prices?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections