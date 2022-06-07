Golden Eagles to host Rebels in first home Super Regional this weekend

HATTIESBURG – No. 11 national seed Southern Miss will play host to its first-ever NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend.

The NCAA announced dates, times and network designations for the Super Regionals on Tuesday morning, pairing the Golden Eagles with in-state foe Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series with the winner earning a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Game 1 will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Game 2 will follow, Sunday, at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU. The series finale—if necessary—will be played on Monday, June 13, with a time and network yet to be announced.

Southern Miss makes its second appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals with the other time coming in 2009 when they traveled to Gainesville, Fla. Southern Miss won that super regional in two games and advanced to its only College World Series appearances.

Hattiesburg Super Regional Schedule

Game 1 – Saturday, June 11, 3 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Game 2 – Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Game 3 – Monday, June 13, TBD (TBD)*