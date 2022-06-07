Tee times booked, Natchez has a full week of golf tournament action ahead

NATCHEZ —Beau Pré Country Club will host the Merit Health Natchez Classic in the Women’s All Pro Tour June 14 to June 17.

WAPT is returning to Natchez for a third time and is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA’s Epson Tour. This four day tournament features close to 100 golfers.

It is the first year the tournament has had a title sponsor as Merit Health Natchez CEO Garrett May said it is part of the hospital’s mission to support the community.. Merit Health Natchez Classic will feature a Pro-Am, a shootout party and a 72 hole championship. The purse for the tournament is expected to be $55,000 with the champion taking home $10,000.

“We are proud to present this sporting event to our community. One of our fundamental values is commitment to the community,” May said.

To participate in the Pro-Am tournament, become a sponsor or volunteer, contact Woody Allen at woody@allenpetroleum.com or 601-431-3562. Spectators are welcome to watch the tournament at Beau Pré and walk the course cart paths with the golfers.

WAPT President Gary DeSerrano said they are excited to play in Natchez. Last year golfers enjoyed their stay at a local host home and a post round dinner.

“Natchez is a very unique event. Outside of golf, Natchez is a charming town with a ton of history. The pros have lots to see and do while they are in the area,” DeSerrano said. “This is an exciting time in Women’s golf and we are also thrilled to share the excitement with Merit Health Natchez, our new title sponsor.”