VOTE TODAY! Polls open for Mississippi congressional primary

NATCHEZ — Today is election day for Mississippi representatives in the United States Congress.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. today.

Adams County voters will choose from either Democrat or Republican candidates in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the United States Congress and the most vote-getters from either party will face the other in a general election on Nov. 8.

If no candidate gets 50% of the vote, primary runoff elections between the top two will be held on June 28.

Because this is a party primary, voters choose to vote either Republican or Democrat.

Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson has held the District 2 seat since 1993. He is seeking re-election and is challenged by Jerry Kerner in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican ballot for District 2 are Michael Carson, Ronald Eller, Brian Flowers and Stanford Johnson. Thompson defeated Flowers in the November 2020 general election with 66% of the votes.

Along with Mississippi, primaries will be held today in California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

All voters should have a photo ID. However, those who do not have a photo ID or whose name does not appear in the voter registration book still have the option to fill out an affidavit ballot.

Verify if you are an active registered voter online at www.yallvote.ms.