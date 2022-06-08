Court Case Conclusion: June 8, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 27-June 2:

Carell Jones charged with possession of clonazepam. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Robert Earl Minor charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Carell Jones charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Clarence I. Pettis charged with non-compliance/failure to register. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Clarence Pettis charged with non-compliant/failure to register. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Reginald Butler charged with shooting into a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Reginald Butler charged with drive-by shooting. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Travin Jamel Jones charged with shooting or throwing at a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Travin Jamel Jones charged with shooting into a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Javonte L. Butler charged with shooting into a dwelling house. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Javonte L. Butler charged with drive-by shooting. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cameron J. Randell charged with shooting into a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cameron J. Randell charged with shooting or throwing at a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jaylen Jefferson charged with shooting into a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jaylen Jefferson charged with shooting or throwing at a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, May 27:

Jessica Aldridge, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter (Count I) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Count II) on April 18, 2022, was sentenced to 20 years for the charge of manslaughter and 10 years on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with said sentences to run consecutively, in Judge Johnson’s court. After 20 years, the remaining 10 years must be suspended and the defendant must be placed on post-release supervision. The defendant must receive full credit for time served. Must pay restitution in the amount of $7,214.14 and must pay any and all court costs and associated fees. The defendant must be placed on post-release supervision for a period of five years.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 1:

None. (No court on that date)

Tuesday, May 31:

None. (No court on that date)